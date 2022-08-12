T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,920 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS opened at $143.61 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $147.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.21. The firm has a market cap of $180.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.68.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

