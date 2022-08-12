TaaS (TAAS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $762.00

TaaS (TAAS) traded down 20.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.82 million and approximately $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TaaS has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,461.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004100 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00037863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00127999 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00065969 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS (TAAS) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund.

TaaS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

