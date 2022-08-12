Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.64.

TBLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Taboola.com Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. Taboola.com has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $711.46 million, a PE ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Taboola.com had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $354.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Venture Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter valued at $188,862,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Taboola.com by 4,202.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,064,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946,933 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 171.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,366 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,494,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,063,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,612,000 after buying an additional 1,717,567 shares during the period. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.