TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Sell”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TAGOF. Barclays reduced their target price on TAG Immobilien from €16.00 ($16.33) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of TAG Immobilien from €30.00 ($30.61) to €17.50 ($17.86) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAGOF remained flat at $32.63 during trading on Thursday. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $32.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

