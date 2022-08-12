Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Short Interest Up 34.6% in July

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the July 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.3 %

TAIPY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,484. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $15.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

