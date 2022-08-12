Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 17.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

TH traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,573. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $80.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. Research analysts expect that Target Hospitality will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,223,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 35,676 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $8,184,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

Further Reading

