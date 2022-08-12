Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 412.65 ($4.99) and last traded at GBX 414 ($5.00). Approximately 2,679 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 45,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.07).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 404.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 437.56. The stock has a market cap of £250.01 million and a P/E ratio of 2,796.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Tatton Asset Management’s previous dividend of $4.00. Tatton Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 76.67%.

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

