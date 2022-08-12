TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Lowered to C$72.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. CSFB cut their price target on TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors reiterated a hold rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$70.05.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:TRP traded up C$0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$65.14. 581,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,923,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.42. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$57.71 and a 1-year high of C$74.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$69.21. The firm has a market cap of C$65.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.28%.

Insider Transactions at TC Energy

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Patrick C. Muttart purchased 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$63.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,467.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$447,104.54. In other news, Director Richard Prior acquired 500 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$66.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,875 shares in the company, valued at C$789,568.75. Also, Senior Officer Patrick C. Muttart acquired 2,470 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$63.35 per share, with a total value of C$156,467.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$447,104.54. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,091 shares of company stock worth $328,327 and sold 56,687 shares worth $4,175,237.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.