TD Securities Boosts CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$73.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s previous close.

CCL.B has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.11.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE CCL.B traded down C$0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$63.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,814. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of C$53.36 and a 12-month high of C$73.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.41. The firm has a market cap of C$11.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.10.

Insider Activity at CCL Industries

About CCL Industries

In other CCL Industries news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total transaction of C$620,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,434,451.80. In other CCL Industries news, insider CCL Industries Inc. purchased 70,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$61.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,351,583.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 70,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,351,583.88. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total transaction of C$620,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,434,451.80. Insiders have purchased a total of 658,004 shares of company stock valued at $39,456,326 over the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.