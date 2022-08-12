TD Securities Cuts Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Price Target to C$6.00

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BLKLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Blackline Safety to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

Shares of BLKLF opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.