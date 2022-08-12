TD Securities Increases TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target to $35.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TIXT. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE:TIXT opened at $31.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,118,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,253,000 after acquiring an additional 589,026 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,338,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,428 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,798,000 after purchasing an additional 699,567 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 35.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,615,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,544,000 after buying an additional 421,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,542,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,611,000 after buying an additional 181,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

