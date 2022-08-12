TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TGNA. Argus downgraded TEGNA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TEGNA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded TEGNA from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.17%.

Institutional Trading of TEGNA

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TEGNA

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.