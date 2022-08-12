Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the July 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Telecom Italia Stock Up 6.3 %

OTCMKTS TIIAY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.45. 66,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,983. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TIIAY. Barclays lifted their price target on Telecom Italia from €0.13 ($0.13) to €0.16 ($0.16) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Telecom Italia from €0.37 ($0.38) to €0.20 ($0.20) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.18.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

