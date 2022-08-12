Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the July 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Teleperformance in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.50.

Shares of TLPFY traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.11. The stock had a trading volume of 90,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,360. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.22. Teleperformance has a 12 month low of $144.35 and a 12 month high of $229.47.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. It offers customer and citizen care; technical support; and customer acquisition services, as well as back-office solutions and integrated services, including social media content moderation services and data labeling for automation solutions; and knowledge services in the field of analytics solutions, automated systems, and artificial intelligence.

