Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.50.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut Tellurian from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.75.

Tellurian stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.20. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 527.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

