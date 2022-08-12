TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Raised to $27.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TIXT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:TIXT opened at $31.37 on Monday. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.