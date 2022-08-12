TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Raised to $36.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.
TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE TIXT opened at $31.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $39.91.
Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 12.9% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 52,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,698,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 253.9% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 44,910 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
