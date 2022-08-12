Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the July 15th total of 253,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 702.5 days.

Temenos Stock Performance

TMNSF stock remained flat at $76.30 during midday trading on Friday. Temenos has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $153.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

