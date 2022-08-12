Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC:TCTZF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.37 and last traded at $38.19. 4,661 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 47,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.56.

Tencent Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.72.

Tencent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

Further Reading

