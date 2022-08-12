TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Short Interest Down 43.4% in July

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,900 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the July 15th total of 869,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,041,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRSSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of TerrAscend from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TerrAscend currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.48.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

TerrAscend Trading Down 11.9 %

Shares of TerrAscend stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,046,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,512. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.26.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TRSSF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TerrAscend will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.