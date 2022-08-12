TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Short Interest Down 43.4% in July

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,900 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the July 15th total of 869,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,041,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TRSSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of TerrAscend from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TerrAscend currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.48.
TerrAscend Trading Down 11.9 %
Shares of TerrAscend stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,046,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,512. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.26.
About TerrAscend
TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.
