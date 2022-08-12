Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cfra to $73.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen set a $86.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.29.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TXT opened at $67.04 on Tuesday. Textron has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Textron by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Textron by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 640,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,433,000 after purchasing an additional 131,995 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.