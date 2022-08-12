Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 284,300 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the July 15th total of 199,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Thai Beverage Public Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of TBVPF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 172,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,803. Thai Beverage Public has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49.
About Thai Beverage Public
