Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 284,300 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the July 15th total of 199,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Thai Beverage Public Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of TBVPF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 172,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,803. Thai Beverage Public has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49.

About Thai Beverage Public

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products in Thailand, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. It offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated soft drinks, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

