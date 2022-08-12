Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Down 50.2% in July

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the July 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Thales Trading Down 1.9 %

THLLY stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.96. 20,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,506. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91. Thales has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $27.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THLLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Thales from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thales from €145.00 ($147.96) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

