The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Cut to $43.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.35% from the company’s current price.

CG has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.86. 165,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,941. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $343,299.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,028,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,657.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $343,299.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,028,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,292,245 shares of company stock valued at $90,038,061. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,163,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 657.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,086,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 62,132 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,847,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,503,000 after acquiring an additional 581,873 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

