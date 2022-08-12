The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of DXYN opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $77.58 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in The Dixie Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 62,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 46,955 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Dixie Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in The Dixie Group by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 58,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

