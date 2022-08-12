The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of DXYN opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $77.58 million for the quarter.
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
