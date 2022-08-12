The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.52-$0.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The GEO Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.40-$2.46 EPS.

The GEO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 40,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.63. The GEO Group has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $851.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of The GEO Group

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,082,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,525,000 after buying an additional 347,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,772,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,547,000 after buying an additional 79,771 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 125.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,452,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 809,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 122,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 120.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 656,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 359,232 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.