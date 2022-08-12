The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Glencore (LON:GLEN) a GBX 600 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($7.25) price objective on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.65) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 590 ($7.13) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.77) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 1st. set a GBX 560 ($6.77) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.52) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 576.15 ($6.96).

Glencore Stock Up 0.4 %

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 476.40 ($5.76) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £62.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,530.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.17. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 302.55 ($3.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 548.30 ($6.63). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 456.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 466.52.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

