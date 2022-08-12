The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Price Target to $17.00

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Cytek Biosciences Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ CTKB traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 14,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,676. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -741.50. Cytek Biosciences has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Cytek Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,104,415 shares in the company, valued at $80,395,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,395,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,500 shares of company stock worth $1,421,600 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 64.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 514.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 35.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.