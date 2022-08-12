The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target to $5.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Riskified to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Riskified stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,676. Riskified has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $950.51 million and a P/E ratio of -4.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative net margin of 73.07% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,674,000. Toronado Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Riskified by 344.7% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after buying an additional 2,620,437 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Riskified by 128.0% during the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 4,560,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,248,000 after buying an additional 2,560,273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the first quarter valued at about $9,587,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of Riskified by 305.4% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,460,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after buying an additional 1,100,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

