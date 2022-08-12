The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $311.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $311.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a mkt perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $304.67.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $286.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $289.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna will post 23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,060 shares of company stock valued at $22,996,508. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cigna

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

