The Goldman Sachs Group Raises GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $10.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on GDRX. Raymond James lowered GoodRx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GoodRx from $19.00 to $10.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on GoodRx from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.37.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 16.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.77.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 1,233.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

