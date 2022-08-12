The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Target Price to $5.00

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NRGV. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.67.

Energy Vault Price Performance

Energy Vault stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92. Energy Vault has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the second quarter valued at $307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 169.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the second quarter valued at $1,263,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the second quarter valued at $1,341,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the second quarter valued at $145,000.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

