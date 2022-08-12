The Goldman Sachs Group Trims NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Target Price to $46.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut NRG Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.60.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE NRG opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.88. NRG Energy has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $47.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.