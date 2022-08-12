The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

The New Ireland Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

IRL stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.05. 685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81. The New Ireland Fund has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $13.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The New Ireland Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 345,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 233,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 105,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.23% of the company’s stock.

About The New Ireland Fund

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

