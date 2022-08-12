The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Reduced by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Progressive were worth $29,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Insider Activity

Progressive Price Performance

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $120.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day moving average is $112.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $122.24.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

