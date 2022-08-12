The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 16.0% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 3.2% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.01. 37,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,397,710. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.42. The company has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

