The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Trimmed by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.26. 390,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,814,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $218.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.17 and its 200-day moving average is $119.82. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

