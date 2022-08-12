TheStreet Lowers Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) to D

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Latin America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP Aamir Hussain acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 9.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 97.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 595,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 293,209 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 13.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 32,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 7.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 246,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

