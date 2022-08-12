Tilray (TLRY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY):

8/2/2022 – Tilray had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.75 to $4.15. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Tilray was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Tilray had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $23.00 to $9.00.

7/29/2022 – Tilray had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $23.00 to $9.00.

7/15/2022 – Tilray had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $8.00 to $4.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Tilray had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.15.

6/15/2022 – Tilray had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $3.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/15/2022 – Tilray had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $9.00 to $7.00.

Tilray Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Tilray stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 23,393,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,185,674. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $14.27.

Get Tilray Inc alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.53 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 71.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tilray

Institutional Trading of Tilray

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,624,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,558,765.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Tilray by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 281,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 24,129 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,808 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.