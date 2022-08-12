TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price target on TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.
TimkenSteel Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $801.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.76. TimkenSteel has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $26.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47.
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
