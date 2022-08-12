TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price target on TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

TimkenSteel Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $801.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.76. TimkenSteel has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $26.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 302,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 93,733 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 856.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 44,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

