Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Shares Down 2.5%

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 1,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 2,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Titan Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48.

Titan Mining Company Profile

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

