Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Update

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the July 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.
Shares of TLSA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 85,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,922. Tiziana Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84.
Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.
