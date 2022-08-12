Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Update

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the July 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Tiziana Life Sciences Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of TLSA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 85,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,922. Tiziana Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $91,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $3,967,000. 5.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

