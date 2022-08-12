Tokenomy Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week (TEN)

Tokenomy (TEN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Tokenomy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. Tokenomy has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and approximately $11,518.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,384.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00038287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00127995 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00066280 BTC.

About Tokenomy

Tokenomy (CRYPTO:TEN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy. The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

