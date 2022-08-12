Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tokyo Electron Stock Up 4.0 %

TOELY traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.42. The company had a trading volume of 173,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,095. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.28. The company has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.30. Tokyo Electron has a 1 year low of $75.74 and a 1 year high of $149.47.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tokyo Electron will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

About Tokyo Electron

Separately, Nomura cut Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

