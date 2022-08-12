Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Up 204.6% in July

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 204.6% from the July 15th total of 774,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. 2,628,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,034,721. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a market cap of $26.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.54. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.23. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

In other Tonix Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Seth Lederman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,441.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNXP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 8,500,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 764,518 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 300,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,887,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 106,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.20 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

