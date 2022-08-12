Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of SVB Financial Group worth $18,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,393,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 454.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIVB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.73.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIVB stock opened at $455.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.75. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $355.37 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $415.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

