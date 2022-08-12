Toronto Dominion Bank Has $22.23 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,371 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Hershey worth $22,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY opened at $225.18 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $167.80 and a 52-week high of $231.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.04.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSY. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,700.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,700.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total value of $48,288,040.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,328,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,131,624.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.