Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 17,369 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,369 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $21,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 476.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Biogen by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB opened at $218.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.18. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $351.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

