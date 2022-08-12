Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the July 15th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.0 days.

Total Energy Services Stock Down 3.3 %

OTCMKTS:TOTZF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.16. 852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,338. Total Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $7.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOTZF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Total Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

