TOWER 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $39,853.00 (TOWER)

TOWER (TOWER) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. TOWER has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $39,853.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TOWER has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TOWER coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TOWER alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,961.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004197 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00038981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00128005 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00067421 BTC.

TOWER Coin Profile

TOWER is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 530,989,151 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN.

Buying and Selling TOWER

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOWER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOWER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOWER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOWER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.